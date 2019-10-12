UPDATE: Police make two arrests in relation to shots fired incident
COLUMBIA - Police arrested two men in connection with a shots fired case on Dove Drive early Thursday.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. - no one was hurt, but a home and two vehicles were damaged.
Police later arrested Cameron Wright, 22, and Demetre Alston, 23, both from Columbia. Wright was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Alston was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Alston received citations and was released.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is behind bars after a search warrant turned up illegal drugs and and a firearm.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Friday Night Fever’s Week 7 Game of the Week features an interesting game between a traveling Rockhurst (3-3)... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 28-year-old Mengqi Ji Elledge. Elledge was... More >>
in
NEW FLORENCE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol awarded Randy Nordman and his widow Julie Nordman with the department's highest... More >>
in
CALIFORNIA - The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office and the California Police Department made contact with people in two vehicles that... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Chancellor, Alexander Cartwright, gave the 2019 State of the University Address on Friday, speaking about... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Ten men who have only known recent life in prison are now a step closer to success... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested two men in connection with a shots fired case on Dove Drive early Thursday. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Democratic Missouri gubernatorial challenger Nicole Galloway has outraised incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Parson in recent... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A house fire broke out Friday morning on Mohawk Court, but no one was hurt. Firefighters arrived... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The 2019 MU Homecoming marks a change for the 108-year-old annual event. A new tradition, called the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Callaway County prosecutor charged two Auxvasse residents with felonies Thursday. John Metheny, 32, and Ciera Conatser,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The Cole County prosecutor charged two men Thursday in connection to a shooting the day before. ... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY — On Thursday, Ivanka Trump asked attendees of a child care roundtable in Kansas City to share... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A career fair where the employers go table to table meeting applicants isn't the most common practice,... More >>
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The lower Missouri River will remain high into December because of the large amount of water... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man is in custody Thursday after he was found trespassing at the Columbia Cemetery on Oct. 7.... More >>
in