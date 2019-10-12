UPDATE: Police make two arrests in relation to shots fired incident

COLUMBIA - Police arrested two men in connection with a shots fired case on Dove Drive early Thursday.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. - no one was hurt, but a home and two vehicles were damaged.

Police later arrested Cameron Wright, 22, and Demetre Alston, 23, both from Columbia. Wright was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Alston was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Alston received citations and was released.