UPDATE: Police Say Missing Couple Found, Had No Idea They Were Reported Missing

COLUMBIA - Officers located two missing adults Thursday in the central part of the city, but neither knew missing persons reports had been filed in their disappearance, police said.

A tip helped police find Jennifer Topper, 22, and Zachary Howard, 23, in their vehicle. They were reported missing after failing to show up in Branson, Mo., where they were supposedly moving. According to a news release, "both were fine."

Police said they will not pursue a criminal investigation.