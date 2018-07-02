UPDATE: Police say shooting at Columbia mall an accident

COLUMBIA - Police said Thursday night's shooting at the Columbia Mall was an accident, and happened as a man tried to holster the gun.

In a release sent Friday morning, police said two people were inside a vehicle in the north parking lot. When one man went to put the gun in a holster, it went off, hitting the other man.

Sgt. Clint St. Clair told KOMU 8 News the 19-year-old victim had sustained "life-threatening injuries." Police would not name the victim, but said he was taken to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

There are signs on the mall entrances that say weapons are prohibited. The mall was open until midnight for Black Friday at the time of the shooting. The stores reopened, as scheduled, at 6 a.m. Friday.