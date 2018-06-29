UPDATE: Police Say Suspect in Supposed Standoff Made No Threats

COLUMBIA- After a call to police late Tuesday night about an armed, suicidal suspect on Rollins Road prompted the SWAT and crisis negotiator teams to respond, police said Wednesday the claims were all false after they failed to find the suspect at the scene late Tuesday night.

KOMU 8 News arrived on the scene during the supposed standoff. Officers were told the man had barricaded himself in the house and had an outstanding felony warrant for violating parole, and they attempted to reach him via phone when they arrived. The SWAT and CNT were called around 10:50 p.m., the news release said. But police said Wednesday they left around 3:40 a.m. after the man in question did not appear to be at the home.

According to the news release, the police "determined that the suspect did not make any threats [and] no one was in immediate danger."