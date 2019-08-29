UPDATE: Police want help identifying shoplifting suspect

Columbia Police are asking for help finding information on this man.

Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish school was put on a brief lockdown Tuesday.

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police is looking for the public's help in identifying a man officers believe is involved in a shoplifting incident that prompted a brief lockdown of Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish school on Tuesday.

@ColumbiaPD is asking for help to identify this person. On 8/27/2019 CPD responded to a shoplifting call from a local retail store. If you recognize this person, please call 573.874.7652 or Crimestoppers at https://t.co/emZfFN4Xk2 to remain anonymous. Case number 2019-008924. pic.twitter.com/JrphirUTfv — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) August 28, 2019

Officers were dispatched to the Best Buy on Worley Street at 3:40 p.m. after a report of shoplifting, a CPD spokesperson told KOMU 8 News.

Police said two people ran from the store on foot. Officers notified the school due to its proximity to the store.

The school was placed on lockdown from 4 p.m. to 4:21 p.m., officials said.

All students were brought inside the building and all exterior doors were locked, school administrators told KOMU 8 News.

Police said students and staff were never in any immediate danger.