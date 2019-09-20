UPDATE: Power fully restored at MU after widespread outage

3 days 1 hour 25 minutes ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 5:26:00 PM CDT September 17, 2019 in News
By: Cory Johnson, KOMU 8 Reporter and Melody Cox & Spencer Humphrey, KOMU 8 Digital Producers
COLUMBIA - Multiple people were trapped in elevators across MU's campus as a result of a widespread power outage Tuesday afternoon.

MU spokeperson Liz McCune said around 15-20 buildings lost power around 4:40 p.m. after a "trip in the line" at the Conley Avenue power substation. 

MUPD spokesperson Sara Diedrich said the department received reports of people being trapped in elevators in multiple buildings.

Diedrich said Ellis library was evacuated as a precaution. Witnesses on campus reported other buildings, including the student center and recreation center were also evacuated.

She said no injuries were reported.

Power was restored to most buildings by 6 p.m. Hudson and Gillett Halls remained without power until 9 p.m.

McCune said MU lost power last Wednesday after a turkey vulture severed the campus's power connection with the city. She said maintenance staff believed the timing of Tuesday's outage was a coincidence.

