UPDATE: Power fully restored at MU after widespread outage

COLUMBIA - Multiple people were trapped in elevators across MU's campus as a result of a widespread power outage Tuesday afternoon.

MU spokeperson Liz McCune said around 15-20 buildings lost power around 4:40 p.m. after a "trip in the line" at the Conley Avenue power substation.

MUPD spokesperson Sara Diedrich said the department received reports of people being trapped in elevators in multiple buildings.

Diedrich said Ellis library was evacuated as a precaution. Witnesses on campus reported other buildings, including the student center and recreation center were also evacuated.

She said no injuries were reported.

Power was restored to most buildings by 6 p.m. Hudson and Gillett Halls remained without power until 9 p.m.

McCune said MU lost power last Wednesday after a turkey vulture severed the campus's power connection with the city. She said maintenance staff believed the timing of Tuesday's outage was a coincidence.

Power has been restored to all buildings! Thank you to our hardworking friends in Campus Facilities! — Mizzou Residential Life (@MizzouResLife) September 18, 2019

UPDATE: Power still out for at least two residence halls and a dining facility at MU. Fire alarm strobes were flashing inside a few minutes ago. Columbia Fire and MUPD on scene. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/EXL5nTQ9E8 — Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) September 18, 2019

Crews expect repairs to the transformer to take about 3 hours. — Mizzou Residential Life (@MizzouResLife) September 18, 2019

Power is still out in Gillett, Hudson and Rollins. Crews are on site working to fix the problem as quickly as possible. — Mizzou Residential Life (@MizzouResLife) September 18, 2019

For students asking, the Rec Center, Student Center, and Ellis Library are open again. — Mizzou (@Mizzou) September 18, 2019

An update on campus power outages. Campus facilities is working to restore power as quickly as possible. Power is restored to most buildings and we’re hoping to have everything restored soon. — Mizzou (@Mizzou) September 17, 2019

Attention members! We are opening back up at 630 p.m. All programming including RecSports, TigerX and Club Sports practices are cancelled for the evening. — MizzouRec Complex (@MizzouRec) September 17, 2019

The lights just came back on in the Student Center. MU Spokesperson Liz McCune told me the power went out at 4:37 due to a “trip in the line” at the Conley Avenue substation. It affected 15-20 buildings. Multiple people have been rescued from residence hall elevators @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/DHUQFEfyJk — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnsontv) September 17, 2019

@MizzouRec power is now back on. We are now waiting to see if the facility will remain closed for the night. @KOMUnews — Mavrick Alexander (@__MAVRICK) September 17, 2019

The @MizzouRec will be closed the rest of the night due to the outage. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/JEKdlXgtYa — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnsontv) September 17, 2019

The tiger tail on top of the student center has deflated due to the power outages on Mizzou’s campus. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/DJn6I0ZZrw — Mavrick Alexander (@__MAVRICK) September 17, 2019