UPDATE: Power restored after impacting downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA -- A Thursday morning power outage lasted an hour in downtown Columbia after impacting about 500 customers.

The outage started at 9:40 a.m. Thursday.

An outage map on the city of Columbia's web site showed the impacted area stretched from Providence and Rollins to Providence and I-70.

A KOMU 8 reporter said that traffic lights were out along Providence Road and Broadway.