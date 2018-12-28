UPDATE: Power restored after impacting downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA -- A Thursday morning power outage lasted an hour in downtown Columbia after impacting about 500 customers.
The outage started at 9:40 a.m. Thursday.
An outage map on the city of Columbia's web site showed the impacted area stretched from Providence and Rollins to Providence and I-70.
A KOMU 8 reporter said that traffic lights were out along Providence Road and Broadway.
