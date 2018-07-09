UPDATE: Presley Allegedly Headed to Hospital Thursday Morning
VERSAILLES - Officials have released the probable cause statement in the case against 21-year old T.J. Presley.
Presley allegedly was on his way to a hospital in Sedalia when he dumped the three year old off on Highway 135 near Buttons Road. The probable cause statement says Presley kicked and hit the boy several times early Thursday morning at their home on Oak Park Lane. That allegedly happened before Presley started driving toward Sedalia.
Morgan County Sheriff Jim Petty has a news conference set for 3 p.m. Friday. KOMU has a reporter on the scene and will continue to bring you updates as they become available.
