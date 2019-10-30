UPDATE: Protesters face off with police in St. Louis,1 arrest

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dozens of protesters are facing off with police in riot gear in downtown St. Louis after blocking a bus filled with officers.

The protests come after a judge announced Friday that Jason Stockley was not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

A smaller group stood in front of a city bus filled with officers in riot gear, blocking it from moving forward. The bus backed up and protesters again tried to stop it, with a few throwing water bottles. The bus moved less than a block before police in riot gear began pushing back the crowd.

Hundreds of protesters are marching through city streets. They also blocked streets and tried unsuccessfully to walk onto Interstate 64, where they were blocked from entering the highway by police.