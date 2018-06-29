UPDATE: Providence Road resident arrested on drug and firearm charges

UPDATE (January 5, 2018): Detectives recovered drugs, guns, and firearm accessories from a search warrant served on Thursday.

Columbia police arrested Ralawndo Damar-Kelly Akers at the Red Roof Inn on East Texas Avenue, according to a press release. Police found about an ounce of methamphetamine, six firearms, along with ammunition and accessories.

The warrant was apart of an ongoing drug distribution investigation by CPD's Vice, Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit (VNOC).

Akers is currently under arrest for unlawful distribution of controlled substance and unlawful use of weapons.

COLUMBIA - SWAT teams, multiple police officers and a forensics unit converged on a home near Providence Road Thursday morning.

The Columbia Police Department issued a search warrant at the two-story home, located on the 3600 block of Parkade Boulevard and Leslie Lane.

Police said the residents were not at home at the time the warrant was served.

Police said it is an ongoing investigation and more details are to come.