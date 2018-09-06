UPDATE: Quarterback Reinstated to Team

COLUMBIA - MU Quarterback Corbin Berkstresser was reinstated to the football team Monday after his felony charges for leaving the scene of an accident were downgraded to a misdemeanor. Berkstresser was suspended after he was arrested last month following a late-night auto accident.

Berkstresser was a red-shirt freshman. He became Missouri's number one quarterback after last year's starter James Franklin suffered a shoulder injury.