UPDATE: Randolph County Officials Investigate Shooting

RANDOLPH COUNTY - KOMU 8 News has learned that Moberly Police were called to Wal-Mart on a shoplifting incident Sunday night.Two subjects, a white male and a black male were seen stealing items from the store. Authorities said two men got into a stolen vehicle from Macon. The vehicle was seen leaving Wal-Mart with the suspects. Macon Police Officers report that they found the vehicle located at Jefferson and Morley.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Department said it got involved when the suspects set a second stolen vehicle on fire. Randolph County deputies then reported they were called to a vehicle accident on County Road 2515. Shortly after, they were called to a report of two shot victims off Route D. Both subjects were transported to the hospital for treatment. The condition of these two subjects is unknown at this time.

Moberly Police told KOMU 8 News the truck owned by one of the shot victims was stolen and crashed. Randolph County was then called to a residence on Route BB for reports of an assault and stolen vehicle. That vehicle is a white Saturn VUE with license FA6T3E. KOMU 8 spoke with Moberly Police Officers who said they are still looking for the vehicle.