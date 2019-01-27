UPDATE: Red Cross shelter open for second night

2 weeks 9 hours 54 minutes ago Saturday, January 12 2019 Jan 12, 2019 Saturday, January 12, 2019 3:09:00 PM CST January 12, 2019 in News
By: Jacob Cavaiani, KOMU 8 Digital Producer, Tana Kelley, KOMU 8 Reporter
BOONE COUNTY - The American Red Cross is keeping the shelter at Broadway Christian Church open Sunday night for those whose power is still out.

According to the Boone County Office of Emergency Management, the shelter will be located at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 West Broadway and will open at 7:00 p.m.

Those who plan to stay overnight should be at the shelter no later than 10:00 p.m. and come prepared, according to a news release. 

"Citizens who will be seeking shelter at this Red Cross shelter are asked to bring any medications, personal items, toiletries and a pillow or blanket that they would be comfortable using," the release said. "In addition, this shelter is not able to accommodate pets."

Debby Graham, the outreach coordinator at Broadway Christian Church, said they have food, blankets, showers, cots and a warm place to stay.

"It's just something that we are able to do to help the community and it's a blessing to our members to be able to do that," Graham said.

There are also a limited number of spots at both the Salvation Army Harbor House located at 602 North Ann in Columbia, and Room at the Inn during the day.

Organizers are in need of volunteers. If you're interested in volunteering, please contact Jim Jantz, Room at the Inn Coordinator at (573) 355-7151.

