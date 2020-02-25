UPDATE: Relatives react to shooting death of 13-year-old boy

4 months 6 days 15 hours ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 1:15:00 PM CDT October 20, 2019 in News
By: Ethan Stein, KOMU 8 Reporter, Naomi Klinge, Emily Wolf, KOMU 8 Digital Producers
loading

COLUMBIA — Columbia police arrested a man on multiple charges after the shooting of a 13-year-old boy Saturday night.

The boy was killed in a shooting in the 4400 block of Rice Road Saturday night, Columbia police said in a release. Police responded to a report of a shooting just before midnight and found him with a serious gunshot wound. He was taken to a trauma center and was pronounced dead at around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Claudie Hyler said he's cousins with the victim, and he broke down in tears when he heard the news.

"He was a brother," Hyler said. "He was there when you needed him."

Hyler said he played basketball with the boy, along with their other cousins, Keeon Marshall and Teliyah Mitchell Williams. The group said they normally play 2-on-2 with each other.

Marshall, who goes to Oakland Middle School, said the victim waited for the bus with him.

"He was loving, caring and helpful," he said. "He was just a good kid in general."

The boy also attended Oakland Middle School, and Michelle Baumstark, community relations director for Columbia Public Schools, said the school will have counselors available to students and staff.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of one of our students last night," Baumstark said in an email. "Our condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of our student."

Cameron White, 19, faces first degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action charges. He is in Boone County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The victim's family has been notified.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this young man who has been taken from them and our community much too early," Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said in the release.

Police said there is no additional information available as this remains an active case. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.

(Editor's Note: A previous version of the story listed the suspect's charges as "first-degree murder" based on an original press release. The press release has since been corrected to say the charge is involuntary manslaughter in the first degree.)

More News

Grid
List

Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash
Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bernie Sanders faced a torrent of attacks Tuesday night during a raucous debate that tested the Democratic... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 8:20:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Upgrades to help prevent power outages during storms in Jefferson City
Upgrades to help prevent power outages during storms in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - New technology installed by Ameren could provide more responsive service if severe weather comes to Jefferson City.... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 6:45:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Columbia neighborhood watch still relevant in reducing crime
Columbia neighborhood watch still relevant in reducing crime
COLUMBIA - Columbia neighborhood watch is still relevant despite social media and sites like Nextdoor. Neighborhood watch programs encourage... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 5:51:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe files to run for election
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe files to run for election
JEFFERSON CITY - Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe today filed to run for election in 2020. Kehoe has served as... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 5:12:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

City of Columbia prepares for possible snow and slickness
City of Columbia prepares for possible snow and slickness
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia Public Works plow crews are scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, to prepare for possible... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 4:54:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Bill requires parents be notified about sexual orientation discussion in schools
Bill requires parents be notified about sexual orientation discussion in schools
JEFFERSON CITY— Tuesday at the Missouri State Capitol, representatives heard testimony from people in regards to a house bill that... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 3:25:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Galloway and Parson file for governor's race, disagree on Medicaid
Galloway and Parson file for governor's race, disagree on Medicaid
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson and Auditor Nicole Galloway filed to run for governor on Tuesday. It was... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 2:26:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

From law to leadership: Mike Middleton's legacy in Columbia's Black history
From law to leadership: Mike Middleton's legacy in Columbia's Black history
COLUMBIA -- The Civil Rights Movement was a time of racially charged protests and marches. Some activists took to the... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 2:10:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Vaping trend switch during investigation into Juul Labs advertising
Vaping trend switch during investigation into Juul Labs advertising
COLUMBIA - Missouri joined 38 other states in an investigation into Juul Labs on Tuesday. Those states are looking into... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 1:59:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Columbia College lays off 49 employees nationwide, 25 in Columbia
Columbia College lays off 49 employees nationwide, 25 in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia College announced Tuesday it is laying off 49 employees across the nation, including 25 at its Columbia... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 12:59:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Donors relieve Tolton debt
Donors relieve Tolton debt
COLUMBIA- An announcement from Bishop Shawn McKnight at Father Tolton today revealed the school's $6.2 million-dollar debt will be completely... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 11:46:00 AM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Missouri joins multi-state investigation of JUUL
Missouri joins multi-state investigation of JUUL
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri joined a bipartisan, multistate investigation of JUUL Labs on Tuesday, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 11:33:00 AM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Studies show owning a pet may help with anxiety
Studies show owning a pet may help with anxiety
(CNN) -- Snuggling next to my kitties while their furry chests softly rumble is a proven antidote to the day's... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 9:16:39 AM CST February 25, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Man connected to deadly Columbia home invasion arrested
Man connected to deadly Columbia home invasion arrested
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man connected to a deadly shooting during a home invasion in Columbia in early February.... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 8:17:28 AM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Three arrested during Fulton traffic stop
Three arrested during Fulton traffic stop
FULTON - Three people were arrested in Fulton Tuesday morning after one person fled from a traffic stop. A... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 8:03:00 AM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Bills would give voting rights back to former prisoners
Bills would give voting rights back to former prisoners
JEFFERSON CITY - In the state of Missouri, incarcerated or formerly incarcerated residents are unable to vote. There is... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 9:42:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in News

EmVP: Volunteers help clear a path to independent living
EmVP: Volunteers help clear a path to independent living
COLUMBIA - When snow falls in mid-Missouri, the sounds of shovels scraping across the driveway mean freedom to Larry Shinn.... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 9:33:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in Continuous News

People question force used on Jefferson City teen
People question force used on Jefferson City teen
JEFFERSON CITY - Five Jefferson City teenagers went to a party Friday night. By the end of the night, most... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 8:13:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 35°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
10pm 35°
11pm 34°
12am 34°
1am 33°