UPDATE: Robberies Rock Columbia and Boone Co.

BOONE COUNTY - Columbia Police say a man wearing a multi-colored bandana robbed a Domino's by Paris Rd. in Columbia Saturday evening.

Employees said the suspect had a gun and demanded money from the register, though no one was hurt.

Police say they responded to the robbery around 8:40 p.m. and are still looking for the suspect.



Boone County Sheriffs also said they responded to a reported robbery at the Midway Little General around 8 p.m.

A spokesman for the Sheriff's Dept. said the suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded and took an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male and around 5' 10".