UPDATE: Rockaway Beach Man Sentenced for Six Bank Robberies

JEFFERSON CITY - A Rockaway Beach, Mo. man is sentenced Monday for six bank robberies, including two in Columbia and Sedalia.

Kenneth Dewain Parker, 49, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Fernando J. Gaitan to eight years and four months in federal prison without parole along with $22,362 in restitution.



On July 30, 2012, Parker pleaded guilty to multiple federal indictments. Parker admitted that he stole $2,500 from US Bank in Columbia on Sept. 3, 2010, and that he stole $9,150 from Union Savings Bank in Sedalia on Sept. 21, 2010. Those offenses were charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Jefferson City in November of 2010.



Parker also pleaded guilty to charges in two separate cases including stealing $3,585 from Liberty Bank and $2,203 from Umpqua Bank in Oregon. In a case from the Northern District of Iowa, Parker admitted that he robbed Bank of the West in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Aug. 31, 2010.