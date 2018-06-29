UPDATE: Romeo Crennel Named Chiefs Interim Coach

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Chiefs have confirmed that Defensive Coordinator Romeo Crennel will act be the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2011 season following the dismissal of head coach Todd Haley.

Crennel is in his second season with the Chiefs after a four-year career as head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2005-08. He led Cleveland to a 10-6 record in 2007, which was the club's best mark since finishing 11-5 in 1994.

Crennel is currently coaching in his 30th NFL season. He has been part of five Super Bowl championships, six conference titles and nine division titles with the New York Giants, New England and Kansas City.

The 5-8 Kansas City Chiefs have three games left in the 2011 season: December 18th vs. Green Bay, December 24th vs. Oakland and January 1st at Denver.