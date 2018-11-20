UPDATE: Ryan Ferguson Billboard Goes Up

COLUMBIA - Workers put up the first of six advertisements just before noon today displaying a composite sketch who Ryan Ferguson supporters believe could be a "missing link" in the man's 2005 murder conviction.

Bill Ferguson, Ryan's Father, spent $5,000 on the billboards. The first billboard went up this morning north of Interstate 70 facing eastbound traffic in between exits 124 and 125. Workers will tear down that advertisement in four weeks and move it to another location. Over the course of the coming months, the advertisement will move to locations along I-70, Business Loop and Highway 63.

The advertisement offers a $10,000 reward for anyone who can identify the person pictured in the composite sketch. Bill Ferguson told KOMU previously he believes the person pictured in the sketch did not have any involvement in the Kent Heitholt murder, but could witnessed something proving his son's innocence.