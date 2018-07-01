UPDATE: School Bus Overturns near Climax Springs

CAMDEN COUNTY - A Climax Springs R-IV bus with students on board overturned Friday morning, sending six to area hospitals.

Police said the bus slid off the road and turned on its side on Highway FF. Members of the Northwest Fire Protection District, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and Camden County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene. Six students were transported to Lake Regional Hospital and were treated for minor injuries. The hospital released all the students before 1 p.m.

The highway patrol is investigating the incident. It was snowing in Climax Springs Friday morning, though there was no accumulation on the roads.