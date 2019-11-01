UPDATE: Second arrest made in the E'quan Spain homicide

COLUMBIA - A second man has been arrested in connection to the homicide of E’quan Spain.

Columbia Police and U.S. Marshals arrested Aaron Harris, aka "Pooh Bear", 26, of Columbia on Wednesday in connection to the homicide of E’quan Spain, according to a press release.

Harris was charged in September, but was not taken into custody at that time.

He was arrested Wednesday on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.