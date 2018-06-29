UPDATE: Second Autopsy Released in Lake Ozark Dock Deaths

LAKE OZARK - The autopsy results for 13-year-old Alexandra Anderson have been released. The Morgan County Coroner told KOMU 8 News preliminary findings confirm Alexandra drowned after feeling the effects of the electric shock in the water.

These are the same findings that are being linked to the death of her 8-year-old brother Brayden Anderson. The two were swimming near a dock at Gravois Arm on the Fourth of July when the incident happened. A 26-year-old female died under similar circumstances this weekend.

Morgan County officials would like to remind everyone to have their docks checked for any electrical problems.

The coroner also said a follow-up autopsy report will be released in the coming weeks.