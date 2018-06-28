UPDATE: Second Suspect Arrested in Home Invasion

PHENORA OAKS - Columbia police officers arrested a second suspect on Tuesday in connection with a home invasion and robbery last weekend at an apartment near the intersection of Highway VV and Highway 763 at 1000 block of North Kathryn Drive in Phenora Oaks.

36-year-old Felson D. Barney of 905 Clayton Avenue is behind bars Wednesday morning without bond in the Bone County Jail on suspicion of first degree robbery, armed criminal action, unlawful use of weapon and parole violation. Barney was located and arrested by Columbia Police officers at a residence in the 1000 block of North Garth Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A citizen reported a disturbance at an apartment building on North Kathryn Drive last Sunday evening. The victims, a 31-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, told deputies three men burst into the residence demanding money and drugs. The trio fled with two cell phones and cash when deputies arrived on the scene.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Joshua J. Wisham, of 509 Brewer Drive, after a short pursuit by a K-9 Unit near the intersection of Highway VV and Farrar Drive. Wisham is being held in the Boone County Jail on of First Degree Robbery. His bond has been set at $40,000.

Deputies also located a loaded semi-automatic pistol left at the scene by one of the suspects. Detectives are still seeking a third suspect.