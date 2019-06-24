UPDATE: Second suspect charged from Jefferson City shooting

7 hours 2 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 11:56:00 AM CDT June 24, 2019 in News
By: By Edan Goldfarb, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY- A second suspect has been charged in connection with a Jefferson City shooting and assumed narcotics deal.

Keiron Robinson has been charged with assault, aiding and abetting a criminal, armed Criminal Action, property damage, and delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana.

According to court documents, Robinson was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by Raeqwon Morris and allegedly shot at another car with a rifle.

Both suspects had gotten out of the car and ran from police, but police were only able to apprehend Morris.

The investigation is still ongoing as Jefferson City police continue to search for Robinson.

