UPDATE: Sedalia Man Charged with Sexual Misconduct with a Child

SEDALIA -A Sedalia man is in custody after becoming involved in sexual misconduct with a child.

Sedalia Police arrested 67-year-old Edward Frederick Wednesday morning. Frederick is charged with statutory sodomy, child molestation and sexual misconduct involving a child. Authorities said the victim involved was under age 12.

The probable cause statement says the victim revealed she had been touched sexually by Frederick before. The victim was interviewed at Child Safe on Tuesday.

Frederick also received a fourth charge of tampering with a victim or witness in a felony prosecution. He is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.