UPDATE: Sedalia woman identified in death investigation

SEDALIA - Pettis County deputies are investigating the death of a woman at a home just outside Sedalia's western city limits.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning by the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office.

Pettis County Coroner Robert "Skip" Smith identified the victim as 21-year-old Cassandra L. White.

White had two young children, an infant and a toddler, who were also in the home at the time of the shooting, but both were unharmed.

Neighbor Patty Bell said White had not lived in the mobile home park very long. She said she believes White was possibly living with a boyfriend.

"I just knew her, to see her, and like I said, wave or say hello in passing, but that was it. They kept pretty much to themselves," Bell said. "I'd seen her putting the kids in and out, but I didn't see her out walking around or moving around a lot, other than that."

Another neighbor, Hollie Lord, said the home had a lot of traffic in and out throughout the day.

"I have never felt unsafe here. This is one of the safest places to live. I did have concerns about that house, but apparently I don't have to worry about that anymore," she said.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies got reports about gunfire in the area of Western View Estates Trailer Park on Oak Grove Lane. Investigators didn't find anything suspicious at the time.

About two hours later, authorities got a call about someone with gunshot wounds at a home in the trailer park. That's when they found White.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with the victim's name and information from neighbors.