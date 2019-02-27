UPDATE: Settlement made in Missouri girl's suicide case

JEFFERSON CITY - A settlement has been confirmed by a judge in a case between the Hallsville R-IV School District and the family of a girl who died by suicide in April 2017.

Rylie Wagner's mother said the girl experienced bullying at school.

Specific details of the settlement are being kept confidential. The settlement would be distributed between Rylie's mother and father as well used to pay their respective attorneys fees.

Elizabeth Overstreet, Wagner's mother, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Hallsville R-IV School District in July 2018.

His attorney, Chip Gentry, said the settlement will provide closure for the family.

"Anytime there is a tragedy that folks are willing to move on, its important to do just that and move on, and provide the family some privacy as they continue their healing process," he saidl

Gentry said the wrongful death investigation took more than 18 months and Tuesday was the final step.

"At the end of the day, its an administrative process for the court to make sure everybody is on the same page, and that's exactly what they have today" he said.

In a statement, Hallsville R-IV School district said it continued to mourn Rylie but denied "any and all allegations of wrongdoing" by the Board of Education, administrators, teachers, or other employees."

Rylie's 15th birthday would have been last Sunday.