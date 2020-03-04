UPDATE: Several train cars derail in Pettis County

Scene of the derailment on Friday night.

COLUMBIA — Several cars on a Union Pacific Railroad train derailed west of Smithton Friday night.

Union Pacific personnel and law enforcement on the scene determined there was no danger to the public, according to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said part of the train was blocking several streets in town, including Spur Highway 50.

Residents told KOMU 8 News they were awakened by a loud bang Friday night.

"It sure did sound like a bomb," Smithton resident Shirley Jones said. "My gosh, I didn't know what it was but I thought it sounded like a bomb."

Jones said it was hard finding information about what had happened initially.

By Sunday afternoon the tracks were clear and KOMU crews saw several trains pass throughout the day. There was still heavy machinery and earth moving equipment on scene. All but two rail cars were gone.

All roads in Smithton were passable by Sunday afternoon, but crews remained on scene.