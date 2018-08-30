UPDATE: Sheriff requests manpower after body of caretaker found

CAMDEN COUNTY – Camden County Sheriff Dwight Franklin has requested assistance to follow leads after the body of a caretaker was found in the southwestern part of the county Monday.

The body was found in a wooded area behind a vacation home. Sheriff Dwight Franklin has requested the assistance of the Lake Area Major Case Squad because of the remote location and the number of developing leads. The involvement of the squad will ensure that there is enough manpower to follow every lead according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

The property owner reported the caretaker missing to the department last week. The owner was unable to reach the caretaker by telephone. The missing person's case is still ongoing according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

The Camden County Medical Examiner is working to identify the body. An autopsy has been scheduled to take place this week.

[Editors note: This story has been updated to include Sheriff Dwight Franklin's request and the scheduled autopsy.]