UPDATE: Silver alert canceled for elderly man in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Department canceled a Silver Advisor Alert for an 89-year-old Fulton man early Monday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol originally issued a Silver Alert for Clifford Charles Borgelt Sunday evening. Borgelt was last seen at Prairie Chapel Methodist Church in Millersburg. He was believed to be on his way to Fulton.
Borgelt is found and has since reunited with his family.
[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the latest information.]
