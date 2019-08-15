UPDATE: SILVER alert cancelled for missing man
COLUMBIA — UPDATE: Troopers have cancelled an endangered SILVER advisory issued Wednesday. the man is home and safe.
---
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered SILVER advisory for a missing 85-year-old man Wednesday.
In a news release, troopers said Jones is white, 5 foot 10 inches, and weighs 165 pounds. His hair is balding, he wears glasses and has blue eyes. Jones was wearing a blue-grey sweater vest over a plaid long sleeve shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen.
Jones drives a dark blue 2017 Buick Lacrosse with the license plate number CR0B6L. Jones was last seen near Fulton, MO at 6 p.m. on westbound US 54.
Troopers said anyone who sees Jones or his vehicle should immediately call 911 or Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B at 660-385-2131.
(Clarification: an earlier version of this story troopers Jones left Boone Hospital against medical advice, based on the report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Boone Hospital confirmed to KOMU 8 News Jones was not a patient at their facility.)
