UPDATE: Silverball will temporarily shut down after customer tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA - An arcade bar in Columbia is shutting down for two weeks after a customer tested positive for coronavirus, an employee confirmed to KOMU 8 News on Thursday.

The customer was at Silverball on Saturday, June 27 and was sitting at the bar, according to an employee who asked to remain anonymous.

The employee KOMU 8 talked to also said another employee might have contracted the virus from the customer who tested positive.

"We will be taking a break from the action amid reports one of our team members may have contracted COVID-19," according to a Facebook post from Silverball on Thursday.

The bar will remain open on Thursday, but will close on Friday.

All Silverball employees will be getting tested, according to an employee.

"Silverball is an arcade bar and restaurant with pinball machines, arcades, skee-ball, pop-a-shot, air hockey, foosball, bubble hockey and more," according to the bar's Facebook page.

