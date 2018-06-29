UPDATE: Small Fire Closes Denny's Restaurant Temporarily

COLUMBIA - Denny's Restaurant at 1100 Knipp Street will be closed temporarily due to a small fire on Thursday damaging the restaurant's water heater.

Assistant Fire Marshall Tim Bach concluded the fire started due to a malfunction in the gas water heater.

The Columbia Fire Department received a call at 8:41 a.m. for a structure fire. When crews arrived, the building was being evacuated due to smoke inside.

Restaurant workers used a fire extinguisher to partially extinguish the fire before the fire department arrived. Fire crews put out the fire shortly after arriving.

"Extensive overhaul" was conducted to make sure the fire was completely out.

The fire department estimated $10,000 worth of damage to the building due to the fire.

The restaurant is currently closed due to no hot water.

A Denny's employee said the restaurant hopes to open by 4 p.m. Friday.