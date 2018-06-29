UPDATE: Smoke Forces Plane to Return to Connecticut Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) - A smoke warning light in the bathroom of a Continental Express flight with 52 people on board forced the pilot to return to a Connecticut airport just minutes after taking off for Cleveland. Peter Kowalchuk, a spokesman for Chautauqua Airlines, which operates Continental's regional service, says maintenance workers are inspecting the plane to determine why the cockpit was alerted Monday morning to the bathroom smoke warning light.

He says flight attendants checked the bathroom and did not see anyone smoking inside. Kowalchuck says the plane was in the air less than 20 minutes before returning to Bradley International Airport. All 49 passengers and three crew members were directed off the plane and returned to the terminal.