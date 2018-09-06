UPDATE: Snow Removal Continued Monday Afternoon in Columbia

COLUMBIA — According to the City of Columbia, crews have again made very good progress today on residential roads.

As of 3:00 p.m., the majority of residential streets have been plowed and checked by supervisors, according to a press release. Crews are reporting that plowed streets are mostly clear with some patches of slush.

Columbia Public Works states that motorists who are traveling Tuesday morning should be cautious as some refreeze of melting snow and ice could occur with the future low temperatures.

Check out Columbia Public Works on Facebook and Twitter to view updates. Viewers can check out the snow plowing status map or submit snow removal issues on the city's website.