UPDATE: Springfield area sheriff's deputy dead after patrol car swept away

Courtesy KY3

FAIR GROVE, Mo. — A Springfield area sheriff's deputy died after his car was swept into floodwaters Friday night.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office tweeted early Saturday that Deputy Aaron Paul Roberts was returning to service from a call when his car was washed off the road. After his initial call, they did not receive any additional communications from him. Rescuers found Roberts deceased near his patrol car a short time later.

Emergency responders from all over the Springfield area assisted with the search. KOMU's sister station KY3 reported crews were focusing the search in the Pomme de Terre River off of Highway AA.

KY3 reported the National Weather Service issued several Flash Flood Warnings into Saturday. Nearly five inches of rain fell on eastern Greene County Friday night. Rain led to many flooded low-water crossings in the area.

