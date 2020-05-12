UPDATE: Structure fire at Dollar General under control in 30 minutes

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Dollar General on Flanders Court just after 11:30 a.m. Monday. According to the report, smoke was visible from Ballenger Road. There were no injuries reported.

The first unit on scene, which arrived in less than 4 minutes, requested an additional fire company, and firefighters encountered significant smoke and heat upon entry, according to a press release. In total, 10 units responded to the incident.

It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Investigators estimate the loss to be around $600,000 for the structure and lost content combined.

Additional information on origin and cause of the fire will be released once available. Ten units from the Columbia Fire Department responded to the call.

As of Monday evening, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.