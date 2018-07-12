UPDATE: Survivor of Plane Crash Said His Survival was "Miraculous"

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A survivor of a plane that crashed at San Francisco International Airport says there was no forewarning before the plane touched down hard.

Vedpal Singh, his arm in a sling, said at the airport on Saturday that he heard a loud sound after the plane touched down and knew something was horribly wrong.

He said the plane then went silent before people tried to get out anyway they could. The entire incident lasted about 10 seconds.

Singh was visibly shaken. He was traveling with his wife and at least one child from South Korea, where he works, and said he was in the middle of the aircraft.

He said it was "miraculous" that he survived.

Other passengers weren't so fortunate. San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White said there are two dead in the crash of an Asiana jetliner at San Francisco International Airport.

She cited the tragic incident as "A work in progress."

Hayes-White said that the scene has been secured and has been turned over to the FBI. Terrorism has been ruled out. At least 48 people were initially transported from the scene to area hospitals.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Flight 214 crashed while landing at 11:36 a.m. PDT. A video clip posted to YouTube showed smoke coming from a jet on the tarmac. Passengers could be seen jumping down the emergency slides.

Aviation safety experts say the crash Saturday of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 in San Francisco is only the second major accident for the twin-engine, wide-bodied jet in the 18 years the model has been in service.