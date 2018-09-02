UPDATE: Suspect Arrested in Death of Slidell Doctor

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police say the man they believe is responsible for the death of a Slidell optometrist last month in the French Quarter has been arrested in Missouri.

Police say 20-year-old Bobby Joe Troy Jr. was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals early Thursday. The Times-Picayune reports surveillance video from the Greyhound bus station at Union Passenger Terminal appears to show Troy boarding a bus Sunday headed for Columbia, Mo.

Police have accused Troy of attacking and robbing 37-year-old Brent Hachfeld. The coroner's office says Hachfeld died of trauma to the head.

The United States Marshal Service (USMS) investigators received information that Troy was possibly in Moberly. They asked the Moberly Police Department for assistance in finding Troy and taking him into custody.

At about 11:30 PM Monday evening, USMS investigators contacted Moberly Police and asked officers to help them respond to an address in the 300 block of N College. Upon arrival at the address, Troy was located and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals.

Troy was processed at the Moberly Police Department on an Out of State Fugitive warrant and a $25,000 cash-only bond. Troy was unable to post the required bond and was transferred to the Randolph County Justice Center.