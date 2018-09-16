UPDATE: Suspect Charged in Death of 13-Year-Old Iberia Girl

MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff said Monday Steve Henderson is the suspect in the death of a 13-year-old Macala Shelton. He was charged with first degree murder for stabbling Shelton. Henderson is her step-uncle who lived in the same house as Shelton. Authorities said that although he did not admit to anything, he led them in the direction of where her body was located.

Shelton was reported missing Saturday. When authorities responded to the call, Henderson was at the home. Deputies found her body Sunday in a field just a few miles from her home at an unoccupied farm in Iberia. Henderson maintained the land and used it for hunting purposes.

"I think the autopsy might be done. We are dropping evidence off at the Highway Patrol lab right now," said Miller County Sheriff Bill Abbott at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Henderson is in the Miller County Jail with a bond set at $500,000.

Authorities say there were multiple families living in Shelton's home in Iberia. A total of four children have been removed from the home. Six adults lived in the home as well. Shelton's mother is a soldier serving in Afghanistan. Authorities say she is headed to Missouri to meet with the Miller County Sheriff Tuesday.