UPDATE: Suspect charged in Springfield Walmart gun incident

SPRINGFIELD — On Friday, the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney announced 20-year-old Dimitriy N. Andreychenko from Springfield is facing a charge of making a terrorist threat in the second degree.

The Springfield Police Department said a firefighter held Andreychenko at gunpoint until police could detain him Thursday.

Police said they responded to a call of an active shooter at a Springfield Walmart and were on the scene within three minutes of the call, according to a report from our sister station KY3.

Officers said Andreychenko was wearing body armor and military fatigues and had tactical weapons. He began pushing a cart around the store, recording himself on his cell phone.

The store manager pulled a fire alarm, according to officers, and urged people to escape the store. Andreychenko then made his way out of an emergency exit, where the firefighter held him. Officers arrived on scene and detained him.

Officers confirmed Andreychenko had loaded weapons and over one hundred rounds of ammunition.

Lieutenant Mike Lucas told KY3 it was clear the man intended to cause chaos.