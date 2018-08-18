UPDATE: Suspect identified after wounding officer during traffic stop
GLADSTONE (AP) — Police have identified a man who was fatally shot during a confrontation in which an officer was wounded.
Kansas City police say the man was 18-year-old Jacob Stevens. Police say he jumped out of the passenger seat of a vehicle and fled Sunday night during a traffic stop in the Kansas City suburb of Gladstone.
The officer chased the fleeing passenger and sustained a non-life threatening wound. Stevens was fatally wounded in the encounter, but it's unclear who pulled the trigger.
Police say a suspect has been killed and an officer wounded near Kansas City, Missouri, after the suspect pulled out a handgun during a struggle.
Kansas City police said in a statement that the shooting happened Sunday night after a passenger ran from a vehicle that Gladstone police stopped for a traffic violation. Police say officers chased down the passenger who pulled out a handgun. Shots were fired, although the release didn't say whether an officer or the suspect pulled the trigger.
The shooting came on the same day a San Antonio officer was fatally shot and a St. Louis officer was critically wounded.