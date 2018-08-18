UPDATE: Suspect identified after wounding officer during traffic stop

GLADSTONE (AP) — Police have identified a man who was fatally shot during a confrontation in which an officer was wounded.

Kansas City police say the man was 18-year-old Jacob Stevens. Police say he jumped out of the passenger seat of a vehicle and fled Sunday night during a traffic stop in the Kansas City suburb of Gladstone.

The officer chased the fleeing passenger and sustained a non-life threatening wound. Stevens was fatally wounded in the encounter, but it's unclear who pulled the trigger.

