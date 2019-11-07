UPDATE: Suspect identified in fatal shooting with Pettis County deputies

1 day 16 hours 52 minutes ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 10:21:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News
By: Melody Cox and Cory Johnson, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

PETTIS COUNTY - A LaMonte man has been identified after being shot and killed during a standoff with Pettis County sheriff's deputies Tuesday evening.

Jay P. Messer, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 16000 block of Oak Point Road, about six miles north of La Monte just after 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, a suspect came out of a residence with a weapon, a news release said. Deputies said the intoxicated man, later identified as Messer, ignored verbal commands to drop the weapon.

The release says Messer fired at deputies and an MSHP trooper. Law enforcement fired back, hitting the suspect. Officials said they do not know which shot hit the suspect.

No officers or neighbors were injured in the incident.

"That's why we responded, just making sure everybody in the residents were safe, and nobody else in the residence was injured in the incident," Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A Sgt. Bill Lowe said.

An autopsy of Messer will be conducted by the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office.

