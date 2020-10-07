UPDATE: Suspect in custody, child safely located

CARTHAGE- UPDATE 11:20 a.m.: The child has been located safe and the suspect is in custody. The Amber Alert is canceled.

ORIGINAL: Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Tuesday for a 2-year-old girl.

The girl was reported as abducted around 9:32 a.m. from Carthage, Missouri.

Brexlee Greenlee is a Black female child with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing around 35 pounds and around 2-feet tall.

The child was last seen with Chelsea Nicole Greenlee, 27. Greenlee was last seen wearing a black, Kansas Jayhawks shirt. She is described as a Black woman with red and purple hair, weighing 135 pounds and around 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Greenlee was driving a 2009 black Malibu Chevrolet; with a Missouri license plate that reads LE5F5G.

The car was last seen driving on Missouri Route 249 southbound from Webb City.

Greenlee is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you see something, say something. Call 9-1-1 or Carthage Police at 417-237-7200.