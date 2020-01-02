UPDATE: Fayette suspect now facing murder, armed criminal action charges

4 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 11:35:00 AM CST January 02, 2020 in Top Stories
By: Emily Spain, KOMU 8 Anchor; Caroline Dade, KOMU 8 Reporter; Natalie Sopyla, KOMU 8 Reporter; Jacob Lang, KOMU 8 Reporter & Melody Cox, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

FAYETTE - A Fayette man is now facing charges in connection with Monday's homicide. 

Howard County prosecutors filed formal charges against 21-year-old Alfredo Damario Hicks Jr.

Hicks is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after police found 29-year-old John Lamar Turner from Poplar Bluff dead in a car Monday afternoon.

The car was parked on the 200 block of South Linn Street in Fayette. 

Law enforcement blocked several streets near that area with vehicles and crime scene tape. Crews processed the scene Monday night.

According to the Advertiser, the Fayette Caring Center went into lockdown, but that was lifted as of 4:30 p.m. The paper also reports that K9 units and a helicopter were involved in looking for the suspect.

Officials scheduled an autopsy for Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at a Columbia hospital.

Patsy Maher, a Fayette resident, told KOMU 8 she is confident in the police force as they search.

"We have a very good law enforcement here in Fayette. I feel secure with them. They did a great job informing the community," Maher said. "They did what they needed to do."

Multiple agencies worked on this investigation including the Fayette Police Department, Howard County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Mid-Missouri Major Case Squad. 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Fayette suspect now facing murder, armed criminal action charges
UPDATE: Fayette suspect now facing murder, armed criminal action charges
FAYETTE - A Fayette man is now facing charges in connection with Monday's homicide. Howard County prosecutors filed formal... More >>
4 minutes ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 11:35:00 AM CST January 02, 2020 in Top Stories

Police: Man and goat taken on terrifying three-state drive
Police: Man and goat taken on terrifying three-state drive
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) - Police in Oklahoma say a man was arrested on New Year's Day after he allegedly... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 10:23:00 AM CST January 02, 2020 in News

MSHP: No fatalities during the New Year's holiday counting period
MSHP: No fatalities during the New Year's holiday counting period
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released numbers for the 2020 New Year's holiday counting period. No one died... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 9:55:00 AM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Police: man in custody after allegedly robbing gas station with gun
Police: man in custody after allegedly robbing gas station with gun
MOBERLY - A man is in custody after officials say he robbed a Moberly gas station with a gun and... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 9:32:00 AM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Missouri businesses could see tax cuts in 2020
Missouri businesses could see tax cuts in 2020
JEFFERSON CITY - Businesses in Missouri will see tax cuts in 2020 and some corporations could see more. Missouri’s... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 2:50:00 AM CST January 02, 2020 in News

Last Jefferson City cab company closes, leaves few alternatives
Last Jefferson City cab company closes, leaves few alternatives
JEFFERSON CITY - After more than 40 years, Tom Landwehr is calling it quits. "I'm 71," he said. "I'm... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, January 01 2020 Jan 1, 2020 Wednesday, January 01, 2020 3:20:00 PM CST January 01, 2020 in News

New tobacco law causes confusion and frustration for businesses
New tobacco law causes confusion and frustration for businesses
HOLTS SUMMIT - For 11 days, the workers at Up in Smoke haven’t been sure if they're breaking federal law.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 7:17:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Mother of young girl killed at Battle High School reacts to charges filed
Mother of young girl killed at Battle High School reacts to charges filed
COLUMBIA - Cheyenne Hayes said she is not ready to forgive a Columbia Police officer for accidently killing her four-year-old... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 6:41:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri year in review: 2019
Mid-Missouri year in review: 2019
COLUMBIA - As 2019 comes to an end, take a look back at the biggest stories that defined the year... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 5:34:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Gov. Parson consents to Missouri taking in refugees
Gov. Parson consents to Missouri taking in refugees
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday his consent to the initial refugee resettlement in Missouri in response to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 3:45:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Police: Officer fatally shot man who hit him with car
Police: Officer fatally shot man who hit him with car
CHESTERFIELD - Police in suburban St. Louis have shot and killed someone who authorities say drove a stolen vehicle into... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 3:20:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Moniteau Deputies seek help after items stolen from Highpoint gas station
Moniteau Deputies seek help after items stolen from Highpoint gas station
HIGHPOINT - Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three men it says robbed a... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 12:57:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Deputies: traffic stop leads to DWI, drug arrest
Deputies: traffic stop leads to DWI, drug arrest
CALIFORNIA - A traffic stop for the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office turned into an arrest after deputies say they found... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 12:46:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

DEVELOPING: Shooting outside northern Columbia business sends one to hospital
DEVELOPING: Shooting outside northern Columbia business sends one to hospital
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department confirm a shooting happened Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. outside We B Smokin on Paris Rd.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 12:21:00 PM CST December 31, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Woman killed in Hwy 54 crash remembered as longtime paramedic
UPDATE: Woman killed in Hwy 54 crash remembered as longtime paramedic
COLE COUNTY - One woman is dead after a crash Monday afternoon on Highway 54 near Gray Road in Cole... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 11:21:00 AM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Man's death is 194th homicide in St. Louis this year
Man's death is 194th homicide in St. Louis this year
ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating the shooting death of a man on the city's north side,... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 11:17:00 AM CST December 31, 2019 in News

7 cases of chronic wasting disease confirmed in SE Missouri
7 cases of chronic wasting disease confirmed in SE Missouri
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (AP) - Fall sampling has found seven deer that suffered from chronic wasting disease in two southeast... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 11:13:40 AM CST December 31, 2019 in News

Former TV meteorologist to seek Kansas Senate seat
Former TV meteorologist to seek Kansas Senate seat
SHAWNEE, Ks. (AP) - A former Kansas City area TV meteorologist has announced plans to seek a Kansas Senate... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, December 31 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 9:00:00 AM CST December 31, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 47°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12pm 51°
1pm 52°
2pm 53°
3pm 54°