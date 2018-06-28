UPDATE: Suspect in double homicide taken into custody

JEFFERSON CITY - Two people are dead after an assault at a home in Jefferson City on Grant Street Wednesday night.

Police arrested Brandon Rapier Thursday morning after he ran from the scene. The 27-year-old was in the woods near Riverside Park with injuries. Authorities took him to a hospital, and he was in fair condition.

Ciera Kolb, 27, and Micah Hall, 27, were the victims in the assaults. Kolb was from Cole County, and Hall was from Jefferson City. Their wounds were consistent with that of a sharp object, but authorities had not found one as of Thursday morning.

Jefferson City Police worked with Missouri State Highway Patrol to find Rapier. They used aircraft and police dogs at another scene nearby. Police say they pulled every officer around to help with the case.

Capt. Doug Shoemaker of the Jefferson City Police Department said they worked as hard as they could to find Rapier.

"It's complicated, it's very early in the stages. As you well know, a lot of people on the scene, a lot of people chasing down leads. Every detective we have is here, every narcotics officer every community action team member. We took people out of training that were in service training tonight to come out to this."

According to past KOMU 8 coverage, Rapier has a history of violent activity.

He was arrested in September 2014 for stabbing his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. The report said Rapier bashed out the window of the victim's car and slashed the car's tires. The victim went to the hospital with multiple stab wounds on his left side and on his left arm, but the police report said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Police charged Rapier with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and property damage.

(Editor's Note: This story has been updated with the latest information.)