UPDATE: Suspect in fatal head-on crash arrested

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was taken into custody Sunday, Feb. 24 on charges related to the death of 37-year-old Jordan Hoyt.

Lukas Evans was accused of killing Hoyt in a head-on crash while fleeing from another wreck. His bond is set at $1 million cash only.

A probable cause statement says a chain of deadly events began on Feb. 16 around 2:30 p.m. when Lukas Evans ran a stop light in his Chrysler Crossfire and crashed into two cars.

Police said Evans sped away from the scene on West Boulevard and, at Prospect Street, drove into oncoming traffic to get around another vehicle. He slammed into a Honda Fit being driven by Hoyt and killed her.

Evans was charged with second-degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident.

The probable cause statement said Evans later admitted he was driving at an excessive speed for the roadway.

He received minor injuries.