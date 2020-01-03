UPDATE: Suspect in Fulton officer-involved shooting dies from injuries

7 hours 55 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Thursday, January 02, 2020 11:32:00 PM CST January 02, 2020 in Continuous News
By: Melody Cox, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

FULTON - The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Fulton on Monday has died. 

The suspect was in intensive care after the shooting that happened behind McIntire Elementary School. According to the Fulton Police Department, an officer responded to a suspicious activity call around 10 a.m. Monday. The officer called for backup seven minutes after being dispatched.

The officer was put on administrative review. Major Roger Rice said that's protocol.
“The officer in this case had no clue when he got up this morning and came to work that he was going to be involved in a shooting, but that could happen to any one of us at any time," Rice said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. Major Rice said he expects to hear from them in the next few weeks.

