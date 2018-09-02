UPDATE: Suspect in Leeway shooting arrested in Tennessee

Photo: Shelby County Jail

COLUMBIA - Authorities in Tennessee arrested the suspect in Wednesday's shooting on Leeway Drive, Columbia police confirmed Friday.

Derrick Smith, 30, faces one count each of armed criminal action and assault. He was booked into the Shelby County jail in Memphis, Tennessee. There's no word on when he may be returned to Missouri.

According to court documents, witnesses identified Smith - also known as "Memphis" - as the shooter.

They told police the victim and two other people were walking toward one apartment when Smith came out of an adjacent apartment and shot the victim.

A woman Smith knows told police she drove him away from the scene, and he had a gun with him and admitted to shooting "T-Shooter," a nickname for the victim.

Police said Wednesday night the victim had life-threatening injuries, but his current condition is unknown.