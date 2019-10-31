UPDATE: Suspect in September homicide makes first court appearance

9 hours 44 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 10:58:00 AM CDT October 31, 2019 in News
By: Spencer Humphrey, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - A man charged in the September shooting death of a Columbia teen did not enter a plea to his charges Thursday.

Columbia Police arrested 26-year-old Aaron Harris alongside U.S. Marshals in Columbia Wednesday, CPD confirmed to KOMU 8 News.

Last month, prosecutors charged Harris, a.k.a "pooh bear" with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon for his role in the September 14 shooting death of 19-year-old E'Quan Spain.

Prosecutors also charged 28-year-old Michael Anderson III in connection with the shooting. Police arrested Anderson less than a week after the shooting.

Police said Harris and Anderson were in a car with E'Quan Spain early in morning on September 14 when Spain was fatally shot. Court documents filed in the case against Anderson, who is also charged with murder said the group was firing from their vehicle at another vehicle, and Spain was hit by one of Anderson's shots. Harris was reportedly driving the vehicle at the time.

Harris' arrest comes as the latest development in a string of homicides taking place in Columbia the past two months. In total, six homicides took place in the city between September 1 and October 31.

A deadly start to fall

18-yer-old Columbia College Freshman Nadria Wright was killed in a shooting near Forest and Grand Avenue around 11:55 p.m. Sept. 13. She and 28-year-old Sam Baldwin IV were in a car when they were shot.

Prosecutors charged Javion Lawhorn-Wallace with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon in connection to Wright's death.

The probable cause statement said surveillance showed the gunshots that killed Wright and injured Sam Baldwin came from a white Mercedes SUV. Investigators said Lawhorn-Wallace drives a white Mercedes SUV, and that he and Baldwin "were on opposing sides of a feud."

On September 22 around 3 a.m., officers found 36-year-old Antonio Houston and 33-year-old Danielle Marine with gunshot wounds in the lawn of a residence on McKee Street. 

Both victims were pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have not named any suspects in the case.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 8 p.m. on September 25. They found 23-year-old Hickem with gunshot wounds on the corner of McBaine Avenue and Duncan Street.

First responders transported Hickem to a local emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects have been named in the case.

13-year-old Dajion Harris was shot and killed on October 20. Prosecutors charged 19-year-old Cameron White with second-degree murder and armed criminal action the next day.

According to the probable cause statement, White told police he and Harris "were getting high" when Harris showed White two guns. Court documents quote White saying both were "playing" with guns when Harris said to shoot him.

Family and friends celebrated Harris’ life at a candlelight vigil held in the family's front yard days later. They filled the lawn with balloons, posters and lite candles.

“Nobody is taking this well at all,” Harris’ grandmother Patty Booth said. “How can you? How can you take it well? A 13-year-old child was taken for no reason at all.”

